United Maritime Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,247,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 99,313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. 978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,653. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

