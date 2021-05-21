United Maritime Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

SQ stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.82. 133,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,804,741. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.26, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.59.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock valued at $360,915,913. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

