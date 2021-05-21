Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unity Software (NYSE:U) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.57 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.10.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.86. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software comprises about 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.