Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on U. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.10.

U stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average is $121.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $2,411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $2,532,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 817.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Unity Software by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

