US Bancorp DE Has $409,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,291,465 shares of company stock valued at $120,393,734.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NYSE PLTR opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

