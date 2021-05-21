US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,210 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FOX were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,554,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,379,000 after purchasing an additional 221,745 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

FOXA opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

