US Bancorp DE Raises Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth $366,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 4.1% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 93,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 34.2% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

