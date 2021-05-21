US Bancorp DE Sells 344 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,761. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

