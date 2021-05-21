US Bancorp DE Sells 3,684 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock valued at $91,841. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.68 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

