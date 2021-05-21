USA Financial Portformulas Corp Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 62.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $188,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $539.24 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.50 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,621. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

