USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.50. 3,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.74 and a 200 day moving average of $284.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.23.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

