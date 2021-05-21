USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 85,263.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

