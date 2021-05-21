USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 3,048 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $52,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Quanta Services by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $101.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

