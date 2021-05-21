USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 8,680 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $583,210.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock worth $3,060,356,423. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 218.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

