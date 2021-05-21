USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $1.14 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,095 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

