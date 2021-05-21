Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Trading Down 7.4%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 223,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,146,414. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875.

About Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.