Vai Trading Up 0.8% This Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Vai has a market capitalization of $115.13 million and $4.18 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00406258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00218806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004230 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00959060 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 130,363,732 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars.

