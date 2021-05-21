Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lessened by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33.

