Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 44,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 311,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

