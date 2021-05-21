Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 142.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $106.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,802. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07.

