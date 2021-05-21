Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,539 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

