Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $113.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

