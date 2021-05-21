Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 130.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,712. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

