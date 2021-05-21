Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $219.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $152.57 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

