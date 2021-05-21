Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

