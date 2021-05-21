Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,437,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.