Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $217.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $227.82.

