Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Reduced by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.76 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.50 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

