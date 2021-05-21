Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Position Reduced by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,885,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,355,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,810,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $181.38 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $113.43 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.95.

