Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.06. 26,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,821. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

