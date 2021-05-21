Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,787,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $65.38. 62,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

