VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VACNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $29.10 on Thursday. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

