Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $277.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veeva's core Subscription business and Professional Service segments performed impressively in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company continues to benefit from its flagship Vault platform and a strong product line. Its new CRM Sunrise UI and Nitro hold promise. Expansion of both margins is a further positive. Veeva Systems secured a number of deals in Commercial Cloud. A raised guidance for the next fiscal year buoys optimism as well. Veeva Systems ended fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 on a strong note. Yet, substantial increase in operating costs during the quarter under review raises concern. Also, stiff competition and a saturating life sciences market remain negatives. Volatility in the foreign currency exchange rate is an added woe. Shares of Veeva Systems have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

Shares of VEEV traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,756. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.