Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT Raised to $4.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $548.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

