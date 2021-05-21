VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0625 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $3,878.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,186.96 or 1.00677095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00106077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000637 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004476 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,660,152 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

