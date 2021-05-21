Versant Venture Management LLC Takes $86.70 Million Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,959,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,697,000. Passage Bio makes up 16.9% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Versant Venture Management LLC owned 9.19% of Passage Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Passage Bio by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Passage Bio by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Passage Bio by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 297,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 159,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. 4,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,194. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

