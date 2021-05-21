VerusCoin (VRSC) 1-Day Volume Tops $85,445.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $91.97 million and approximately $85,445.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00071109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00410648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00221216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004270 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.89 or 0.00984268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00033153 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,324,545 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

