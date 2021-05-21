Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $23.11. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viant Technology shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 1,135 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.99.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18).

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.