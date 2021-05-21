Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 94,885 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,885 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $32,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

OVV opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

