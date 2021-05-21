Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 392,629 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.89% of Kronos Bio worth $30,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $288,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

