Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $35.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $35,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,129,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.