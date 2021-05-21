Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,288 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.46% of SITE Centers worth $38,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after buying an additional 1,432,045 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 119.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 199,099 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,599,624 shares of company stock worth $124,187,641 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

