Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 528,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $11,294,000.

Get Bally's alerts:

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALY opened at $53.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -124.56 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BALY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.