View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get View alerts:

NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73. View has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.