Vijaya Gadde Sells 14,470 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68.

NYSE TWTR opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

