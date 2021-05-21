VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price objective lifted by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE VQS opened at C$7.10 on Monday. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.24. The firm has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

