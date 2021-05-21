VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price objective lifted by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE VQS opened at C$7.10 on Monday. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.24. The firm has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile
