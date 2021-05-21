Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $204,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS opened at $96.19 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

