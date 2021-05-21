Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $114,000 Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

LBRT opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,581,653 shares of company stock worth $98,610,202. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

