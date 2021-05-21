Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EQT were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in EQT by 1,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,488,000 after acquiring an additional 917,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

