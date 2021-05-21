Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.

Shares of VPG remained flat at $$33.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $456.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

