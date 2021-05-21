Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.
Shares of VPG remained flat at $$33.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $456.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
